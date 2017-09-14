Firebirds Take Top Spot After Upset Win

The Pearl-Cohn Firebirds (3-1 overall, 0-0 metro and 1-0 District 5-3A) has assumed the top spot in the Wallace Media Group Metro Baker’s Dozen standings after their 49-46 overtime victory over the previously undefeated CPA Lions. After being down at the half 28-17, the Firebirds scored 26 unanswered points in the third quarter to take a 43-28 lead going into the fourth. CPA then scored 15 unanswered points to force overtime. The Lions scored a field goal in the opening possession in overtime and the Firebirds answered with a touchdown to take the victory.

Pearl-Cohn’s schedule to start the season has been brutal. Their lone loss came on the road to Montgomery Bell Academy. This week they will host Cookeville to try to remain their top spot.

McGavock (3-1, 2-0 and 1-0 5-6A) fell to Franklin 34-7 for their first loss of the season. Their loss made it the final Metro to take a loss this season. They will try to right the ship when they travel to LaVergne this week.

Week Four will feature two metro vs. metro games. In the Wallace Media Group Game of the Week, the East Nashville Eagles (2-2, 1-1 and 1-0 5-3A) will take on the new look Stratford Spartans (1-3, 0-1 and 0-0 5-3A). The Eagles are on a two-game winning streak, while the Spartans won last week using a high-powered running game. Despite a slow start this season, the Spartans be in a virtual tie for first place in the district. The other game will be between Hillsboro (1-3, 1-0 and 0-1 5-6A) and Glencliff (0-4, 0-0 and 0-1 5-6A) for Hillboro’s homecoming.

Second ranked Cane Ridge (3-1, 0-0 and 1-0 5-6A) and fourth ranked Maplewood (3-1, 1-1 and 1-0 4-4A) look to continue their metro leading three game winning streaks with home games against Stewarts Creek and Marshall County respectively.

Week 4 Metro Baker’s Dozen

School Name Overall Metro Region Next

1. Pearl-Cohn 3-1 0-0 1-0 5-3A Cookeville

2. Cane Ridge 3-1 0-0 1-0 5-6A Stewarts Creek

3. McGavock 3-1 2-0 1-0 5-6A @ LaVergne

4. Maplewood 3-1 2-1 1-0 4-4A Marshall County

5. East Nashville 2-2 1-1 1-0 5-3A @ Stratford WMG Game of the Week

6. Hillsboro 1-3 1-0 0-1 6-5A Glencliff

7. Antioch 1-3 0-1 0-2 5-6A Page

8. Hillwood 1-2 0-0 0-0 6-5A @ Gallatin

9. Overton 0-4 0-0 0-2 5-6A @ Smyrna

10. Stratford 1-3 0-1 0-0 5-3A East Nashville WMG Game of the Week

11. Whites Creek 0-4 0-2 0-1 5-3A Giles County

12. Hunters Lane 0-3 0-1 0-0 6-5A Beech

13. Glencliff 0-4 0-0 0-1 6-5A @ Hillsboro