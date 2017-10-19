Metro Teams Readies for Stretch Run

The temperature is getting cool, jackets are needed and fall colors are blossoming which means playoffs are around the corner. Week 10 means there are only two weeks for teams to position themselves for a berth at the playoffs. One huge match-up will help to determine supremacy our Metro Baker’s Dozen and in Region 5-6A when top-ranked Cane Ridge (7-1 overall, 2-0 metro and 5-0 5-6A) takes on third ranked McGavock (5-3, 3-1 and 3-1). Cane Ridge is on a seven-game winning streak winning their past seven games. McGavock started the season winning their first three games but has struggled of late. A win at Cane Ridge would solidify a great season for McGavock.

Some of the top athletes in metro will be on display when the second ranked Pearl-Cohn Firebirds (6-2, 1-0 and 2-0 5-3A) hosts the sixth ranked East Nashville Eagles (4-4, 2-1 and 2-1 5-3A). Head coach Tony Brunetti once again boasts a huge offensive line anchored by 336-pound junior Elijah Simmons. Athlete Jimmyrious Parker has been one of the most explosive players in the country. Parker along with defensive back Jonathon Mercer have college coaches around the country salivating for their services.

“Our defensive backs are small but pack a heavy punch,” said Firebird defensive backs coach Twin Johnson. “They have made an impact all season. They just work hard.”

The Eagles also have a plethora of athletes that they depend on. Junior Jashon Watkins along with classmate Rondarious Gregory have put a scare into head of defensive coordinators in the Mid-South. Senior Gabriel Magalei has been a force on both sides of the ball. Sophomore Bronson Hardin has been a tackling machine at linebacker.

Fourth ranked Hillsboro (4-4, 1-0 and 1-2 6-5A) will look to keep their playoff hopes alive against region foe seventh ranked Hillwood (2-5, 2-0 and 2-1). Hunters Lane will be in search of their first win of the season when they take on tenth ranked Glencliff (1-7, 0-2, 0-3 6-5A).

Week 10 Metro Baker’s Dozen

School Name Overall Metro Region Next

1. Cane Ridge 7-1 2-0 5-0 5-6A McGavock

2. Pearl-Cohn 6-2 1-0 2-0 5-3A East Nashville

3. McGavock 5-3 3-1 3-1 5-6A @Cane Ridge

4. Hillsboro 4-4 1-0 1-2 6-5A Hillwood

5. Maplewood 5-3 3-2 2-1 4-4A Nolensville

6. East Nashville 4-4 2-1 2-1 5-3A @Pearl-Cohn

7. Hillwood 3-5 3-0 2-1 6-5A @Hillboro

8. Stratford 2-6 1-3 0-2 5-3A @Whites Creek

9. Antioch 1-7 0-2 0-4 5-6A @Smyrna

10. Glencliff 1-7 0-2 0-3 6-5A Hunters Lane

11. Overton 0-8 0-3 0-4 5-6A LaVergne

12. Whites Creek 1-7 1-2 0-2 5-3A Stratford

13. Hunters Lane 0-8 0-3 0-3 6-5A @Glencliff