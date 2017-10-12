Much Needed Bye Week Gives Metro Teams Fuel for Stretch Run

With only one Metro game scheduled, Week 9 will not be as eventual for Metro teams on the field. Fall Break will allow 11 of the 13 teams to rest up for what looks to be a great ending to the season. Top ranked Cane Ridge (7-1 overall, 2-0 metro and 5-0 5-6A) cruises into the bye week on a seven-game winning streak. Last year they went undefeated in the regular season but fell in the second round to independence. This season they look to take that momentum into a long playoff run.

The second ranked Pearl-Cohn Firebirds (6-2, 1-0 and 2-0 5-3A) have been a high scoring machine this season. The Firebirds have scored at least 48 points in five games and has eclipsed the 60-point mark twice. Coach Tony Brunetti’s club has an array of weapons led by Jay Parker. The bye week allows for some guys to get as close to 100%.

“Injuries have hurt us some so this is a good time for us,” said Brunetti. “We have some district games coming up so we needed this rest. We want to be playing our best football when playoffs start.”

The Hillsboro Burros (4-4, 1-0 and 1-2 6-5A) have come along as of late. Head coach Maurice Fitzgerald has found his Bell Cow in senior running back Jacob Frazier. Last week, Frazier rushed for 263 yards on 30 carries, five of those carries resulted into touchdowns. On the season, Frazier has contributed 1410 yards and 17 touchdowns. Though his stats are astounding, his coach credits other things that sets him apart.

“The kid is an unbelievable teammate,” said Fitzgerald. “He wants everybody to do good, so in turn everybody roots for him. He kind of a throwback in that sense. Most kids nowadays are “me first” types. Jacob is the first to encourage you whether you do something good or bad. This bye week is at a good time for us. If you take into account that through the summer and eight weeks of games, we have been at it for 11 weeks straight. Getting guys right physically is good but the mental part is also important. We as coaches have to sometimes have to be ministers to our players. It’s not an easy job. We let everybody off just to take a breath. Like the players, we need to refuel. You can’t do football all day and night. At some point you have to take a break.”

The only game schedule with metro teams is 13th ranked Hunters Lane (0-7, 0-2 and 0-2 6-5A) at seventh ranked Hillwood (2-5, 2-0 and 1-1 6-5A). A Hillwood win would put them in second place in their district.

Week 9 Metro Baker’s Dozen

School Name Overall Metro Region Next

1. Cane Ridge 7-1 2-0 5-0 5-6A bye

2. Pearl-Cohn 6-2 1-0 2-0 5-3A bye

3. McGavock 5-3 3-1 3-0 5-6A bye

4. Hillsboro 4-4 1-0 1-2 6-5A bye

5. Maplewood 5-3 3-2 2-1 4-4A bye

6. East Nashville 4-4 2-1 2-1 5-3A bye

7. Hillwood 2-5 2-0 1-1 6-5A Hunters Lane

8. Stratford 2-6 1-3 0-2 5-3A bye

9. Antioch 1-7 0-2 0-4 5-6A bye

10. Glencliff 1-7 0-2 0-3 6-5A bye

11. Overton 0-8 0-3 0-4 5-6A bye

12. Whites Creek 1-7 1-2 0-2 5-3A bye

13. Hunters Lane 0-7 0-2 0-2 6-5A @Hillwood