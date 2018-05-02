New Kids Bulldawgs Look for Fast Start in GDFL

Takes on 2017 runners-up Chattanooga this Saturday

By McKinley Young Jr.

NASHVILLE- The Middle Tennessee Bulldawgs, in their inaugural 2017 season

won two championships in different leagues and were invited to a national championship game in Florida. Last week, they won the first Tennessee Football Alliance championship. Now, they turn their attention to the Gridiron Developmental Football League (GDFL), one of the top minor league football associations in the country.

“We have heard the chatter and read what people are saying about us,” said Bulldawg linebacker Mychal Hendricks. “Around the country they are saying we only have played local teams and struggled against others. Playing in the GDFL will kill all of that talk. We are ready for the challenge.”

Hendricks knows how grueling the GDFL can be. He played in all three seasons that the Nashville Storm participated in it. In 2015, he helped his team win the GDFL championship. The following year, they fell to the Oklahoma Thunder. For some Bulldawgs that played in that game, it still is a form of motivation.

“I will never forget that game,” said wide receiver Zach Ducker. “I missed over a year with a neck injury and that was my first game back. The GDFL has top competition. It is cool that we have enjoyed success. To me that means nothing if we aren’t on top in this league.”

The Bulldawgs have a nice mixture of former Storm players and other players from across Middle Tennessee. Some names like; defensive ends Fred Sparkman and Romeo Gilbert, defensive backs Randall “Bay Bay” Smith, Chris “Kali” Perkins, Marcus Hill, and Twin Johnson are familiar on their strong defensive. On offense, GDFL followers should remember; running back Keon Bohannon, wide receivers Jeremie “Bird” Whittaker and Stevie Hendricks along with offensive linemen Michael Maddin, Juwon Turner and Darius Turner.

Those guys along with newcomers to the league give them a formable unit. Jellying the two will fall on a great group of young coaches led by head coach Cromwell Stewart, offensive coordinator DeQuinn “DQ” Watford, offensive line coach Chris Moseley and running back coach Jonathon “Bama” Carter, all of which have earned numerous championship on the field. Defensive back coach Mike Seay has won rings on the sidelines. The wildcard of the staff is special teams coach Luther “LG” Gregory.

“Our coaching staff is the ‘Who’s Who’ of people that have contributed largely in minor league football” said general manager Scott Wallace”. I can’t wait to see DQ’s offense unleashed this summer. Crom runs the defense. His work is cut out because of all of the athletes he has. Moseley is a technically sound coach. Bama is a Hall of Famer. Seay helps with so much. LG is the new kid on the block. He does a motivational post in our group every day. He gets guys fired up about being on his unit. Yes, we have great players but we also have a great coaching staff.”