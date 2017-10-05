Ravens Hold on to Top Spot, Cobras and Warriors Try to Get First Win

Week 8 is here and playoff positioning is in full swing. The Cane Ridge Ravens (6-1 overall, 1-0 metro and 4-0 5-6A) is on a roll. After falling in Week 1, the Ravens have run off six straight victories. They will now travel to Antioch (1-6, 0-1 and 0-2) to take on the ninth ranked Bears. In other 5-6A play, third ranked McGavock (5-2, 3-0 and 3-0) will try to stay undefeated in district play when they take on a tough Mt. Juliet High School squad. Eleventh ranked Overton (0-7, 0-2 and 0-2) will step out of district play when they travel to take on Metro foe fifth ranked Maplewood (3-3, 2-2 and 1-1 4-4A).

Second ranked Pearl-Cohn (5-2, 1-0 and 2-0 5-3A) will welcome Cordova from West Tennessee to Nashville. In other action in 5-3A, the East Nashville Eagles (3-4, 2-1 and 2-1 5-3A) will try to get back o track after losing two straight games in their new home stadium. This week they will travel to South Nashville to take on the winless Lipscomb Academy Mustangs. Eight ranked Stratford (2-5, 1-3 and 0-2 will take travel to Rossview.

Two Metro winless teams will also battle this week. The 12th ranked Whites Creek Cobras (0-7, 0-2 and 0-2 5-3A) will host the 13th ranked Hunters Lane Warriors (0-6, 0-1 and 0-2 6-5A). The schools are less than two miles apart in distance so it should be interesting for many reasons.

Week 8 Metro Baker’s Dozen

School Name Overall Metro Region Next

1. Cane Ridge 6-1 1-0 4-0 5-6A @ Antioch

2. Pearl-Cohn 5-2 1-0 2-0 5-3A Cordova

3. McGavock 5-2 3-0 3-0 5-6A Mt. Juliet

4. Hillsboro 3-4 1-0 1-2 6-5A Centennial

5. Maplewood 4-3 2-2 2-1 4-4A Overton

6. East Nashville 3-4 2-1 2-1 5-3A @Lipscomb Academy

7. Hillwood 2-4 2-0 1-1 6-5A Pope John Paul

8. Stratford 2-5 1-3 0-2 5-3A @ Rossview

9. Antioch 1-6 0-1 0-2 5-6A Cane Ridge

10. Glencliff 1-6 0-2 0-3 6-5A BGA

11. Overton 0-7 0-2 0-4 5-6A Maplewood

12. Whites Creek 0-7 0-2 0-2 5-3A Hunters Lane

13. Hunters Lane 0-6 0-1 0-2 6-5A @Whites Creek