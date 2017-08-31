Senior Led McGavock Remains Only Metro Undefeated Team

This week McGavock High School coach Jay Gore received a surprised message. His Raiders (2-0 overall, 1-0 metro) are the only remaining undefeated team in Metro. Last season the Cane Ridge Ravens and the Stratford Spartans finished the regular season undefeated. Now Gore and his senior led team will try to duplicate that.

“Our team has made great strides since last year,” said Gore. How we finished left a bad taste in everyone’s mouths. I have been impressed with how the seniors have stepped up. They have worked hard every day and have been in an attack mode. They attack practice, workouts and every facet of what we do. They get much of the credit. It’s not so much what the coaches say. It’s more about how they carry themselves.”

Down 14-7 at the half last week against Lebanon, the Raiders looked dead to rights. The seniors rallied the troops to a 28-14 victory. Their Week 1 victory was a one-point win on the road against Metro foe Maplewood. Both games weren’t easy. Gore’s seniors refused to have a letdown.

“It’s starts with our leaders. We have the guys that are boisterous but most are the type of guys that lead by example. They don’t just go through the motions. They do attack everything. That is what impresses me the most,” said Gore

After their two non-district wins, the Raiders will now host Region 5-6A foe Antioch (1-1, 0-0 and 0-1 Region 5-6A). Antioch is also on a resurgence after a tough 2016 campaign. The two schools know each other very well so the game should be competitive. The Raiders will once again lean on seniors Devan Bryant, Greg Hanserd and Cardarius Loriex. Gore has also been impressed by junior signal caller Harley Tyler-Neal

“We are excited to play a district game against another good team,” said Gore. Our being the only undefeated team left has a lot to do with scheduling. Antioch will be another challenge. Usually what happens is one year you have good skill players and the then you have good linemen. This year we are blessed to have both. Bryant has been great upfront. Hanserd and Cardarius Loriex have been leaders among skill players. They all have helped Tyler play well. Friday will be fun.”

Week 3 Metro Baker’s Dozen

School Name Overall Metro Region Next

1. McGavock 2-0 1-0 0-0 5-6A Antioch

2. Hillsboro 1-1 1-0 0-0 6-5A Gallatin

3. Pearl-Cohn 1-1 0-0 0-0 5-3A Giles County

4. Cane Ridge 1-1 0-0 0-0 5-6A LaVergne

5. Maplewood 1-1 1-1 0-0 4-4A Lawrence County

6. Antioch 1-1 0-0 0-1 5-6A @ McGavock

7. Hillwood 1-1 0-0 0-0 6-5A Hunters Lane

8. Overton 0-2 0-0 0-0 5-6A @ Stewarts Creek

9. East Nashville 0-2 0-1 0-0 5-3A @ Whites Creek

10. Stratford 0-2 0-1 0-0 5-3A Father Ryan

11. Whites Creek 0-2 0-0 0-0 5-3A East Nashville

12. Hunters Lane 0-2 0-0 0-0 6-5A @ Hillwood

13. Glencliff 0-2 0-0 0-0 6-5A @ Beech