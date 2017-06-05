Predators Center Ryan Johansen Named Honorary Mayor for the Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 5, 2017) – At an event to celebrate Preds Pride Day, Mayor Megan Barry proclaimed Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen to be Honorary Mayor of Nashville for the Day, followed by an unveiling of a temporary sign for 5th Avenue South to be renamed ‘Predators Way’ for the month of June.

“I’m really excited – what a cool opportunity and tremendous honor,” said Johansen. “It’s great that they thought about having a Predator out to do something like this and celebrate our team. I’m just going to soak in the experience and really enjoy the experience of being Honorary Mayor.”

Mayor Barry cited Johansen’s impressive performance throughout the regular season and amazing 13 points scored during the playoff games against Chicago, St. Louis and Anaheim in naming him honorary mayor. She also cited his commitment to the Make-A-Wish Foundation during his offseason last year as a reason why it was fitting for him to receive this title.

“The Predators might not have made it to the Stanley Cup Final if not for Ryan Johansen’s skill and leadership on the ice,” said Mayor Barry. “Even though he’s been sidelined by his injury, we all want Ryan to know that the entire city has great admiration for him both on and off the ice.”

Mayor Barry delivered the proclamation to Johansen at the Preds Pride Day event on the heels of the Nashville Predators amazing 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final held on Saturday, June 3. Preds Pride Day coincides with Game 4 tonight at Bridgestone Arena, and all people in Nashville are encouraged to wear their favorite Preds gear or gold clothing to celebrate this historic occasion.

At the event, Mayor Barry and Honorary Mayor Johansen unveiled a new ‘Predators Way’ sign that will be installed at the corner of 5th and Broadway and 5th and Demonbreun for the duration of the Stanley Cup Final. Mayor Barry said “this is another great way for us to show the Predators and the world that Nashville is united behind our team as they make their way towards history and bring home the Stanley Cup to Music City.”

Councilmembers Sharon Hurt (At Large), Freddie O’Connell (District 19), and Dave Rosenberg (District 35) also delivered a proclamation from the Metro Council honoring the Nashville Predators for their historic achievement in advancing to the Stanley Cup Final.