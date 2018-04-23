Predators eliminate Avalanche in Game 6

By Ron Wynn

The Nashville Predators put together their best game of the first round Sunday night, routing the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 to win both Game 6 and their first round best-of-seven series 4 games to 2. It put the Predators into the second round against the Winnipeg Jets, and also erased any lingering doubts about the team that had popped up in the wake of their 2-1 Game 5 loss where they blew a late one-goal lead and allowed two goals in the final four minutes.

The Predators also jumped on top very quickly, with Mattias Ekholm getting his first goal of the playoffs at the 7:02 mark, with assists from Colton Sissons and Nick Bonino. Sissons and Bonino also got assists on the second goal of the first period, this one from Austin Watson at 10:19, his fourth of this series. That essentially ended any suspense regarding this game. But Flilip Forsberg extended the Predators’ lead to 3-0 very quickly, scoring only 38 seconds into the second period in unassisted fashion. When Bonino got his second playoff goal, assisted by Calle Jarnkrok and Ryan Ellis at 8:26, the contest was indeed over at 4-0. The final 11 plus minutes of the second period and the entire third were scoreless, and lacked much intensity as the Avalanche were unable to mount any serious scoring threats against the Predators, and head coach Peter Laviolette inserted some players who hadn’t seen much ice time up to now, resting his top three lines as well as his best four defensemen.

Viktor Arvidsson got the final goal at the 2:36 point of the third period, with P.K. Subban getting his first points of the playoffs with the assist. Bonino was voted the game’s number one star with a goal and two assists, followed by Sissons who two assists. Rinne earned the third star, picking up 22 saves for the shutout. “I’m very impressed the way (the Avalanche) played,” Rinne told the Associated Press. “They played a very modern hockey with a lot of speed. Great game, Great team effort. We didn’t give them any life.” It was his fourth career posteason shutout. Andrew Hammond had played spectacularly in Game 5, but gave up five goals in this one. It was the first time since early December that the Avalanche had lost two consecutive games at the Pepsi Center.

The Predators move on to face the Winnipeg Jets, with Games 1 and 2 set for Bridgestone Arena. The starting date had not been set yet at press time.