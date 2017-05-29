Predators To Play First Stanley Cup Series in Franchise History

The first game of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators is set for this evening at PPG Paints Arena. This is first time the Preds have ever appeared in the Final. It’s the second consecutive year the Penguins have reached this point, winning their their fourth Stanley Cup in franchise history. Now, Nashville will try to beat the defending champs.

Nashville got here by defeating Chicago, St. Louis and Anaheim as they made their way through the West, compiling a 12-4 record to this point. Pittsburgh worked past Columbus, Washington and Ottawa, defeating the Capitals and Senators in seven games to reach the Final.

The series is the first time in NHL history that a 16th seed has advanced to play in the finals.