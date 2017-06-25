MLS2Nashville Sends 3,500 Local Youth to Gold Cup Match

Nashville, TN – MLS2Nashville, the committee working to bring a Major League Soccer franchise to Nashville, announced today it has raised $100,000 from a group of businesses and other organizations to send more than than 3,500 local youth to the July 8 Gold Cup Match at Nissan Stadium.

“We are happy to create this opportunity for so many young soccer fans,” said Will Alexander, co-chair of MLS2Nashville. “This accomplishment speaks volumes about the Nashville community. The energy around the Gold Cup in Nashville is rising, and being able to share that with so many kids is wonderful.”

Renata Soto, CEO of Conexión Américas and one of the recipient youth organizations, said the kids of Conexión will be thrilled to attend the game.

“This effort is a great statement about the generosity of the Nashville community and the love for the beautiful game in this city,” Soto said. “Thanks to their efforts children from across Nashville will be able to witness history on July 8 as we welcome the international soccer community to town.”

Other receiving organizations included the Boy Scouts of America – Middle Tennessee Council, Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee, Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee and Opportunity NOW, the youth employment initiative of Mayor Megan Barry’s office.

The following employers and supporters of MLS2Nashville, many of whom are represented on the MLS2Nashville Committee, made contributions to the youth Gold Cup ticket initiative:

Nissan North America

Jackson National Life Insurance Co.

HCA

Delek Fund for Hope

Ryman Hospitality Properties Foundation

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Bass Berry & Sims

Franklin American Mortgage Co.

Tennessee Soccer Club

UBS

Stones River Group

Ami

The Tracy and Bill Frist Fund

Iron Horse Capital Management

Ovation

Skanksa USA

Vanderbilt University

The Gold Cup match on July 8th will feature the U.S. Men’s National Team against Panama and MLS2Nashville has set a goal of making this match the best attended soccer event in Tennessee history. This effort to drive attendance at the Gold Cup is being called the #GoldRecord challenge.

“We deeply appreciate MLS2Nashville and all of the donors that pitched in to make this wonderful experience happen for our girls,” said Agenia Clark, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Middle TN.

The Gold Cup and #GoldRecord challenge are also taking place amidst Nashville’s bid for a MLS expansion team. Led by businessman John R. Ingram, Nashville is currently one of 12 markets vying for one of the next four MLS expansion teams. The match is a key component to Nashville’s bid for an MLS team, with the attendance drive referenced on social media as the #GoldRecord.

For more information, visit www.mls2nashville.com