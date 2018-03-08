Sports Equipment Drive at Bridgestone Arena March 13th

NASHVILLE, TN — Do you have an extra hockey stick, set of golf clubs, soccer shin guards, a basketball or a football you would like to donate and help make a difference in the lives of Middle Tennessee’s at-risk children?

It’s time once again to “Play It Forward” as The Sports Fund and the Nashville Predators hockey team will host a sports equipment drive at the Nashville Predators-Winnipeg Jets hockey game set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 13 at Bridgestone Arena.

The Sports Fund, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, will be on site outside and just inside the entrances to Bridgestone Arena from 6-7:30 p.m. to collect donations of new and gently used sports equipment as well as monetary donations of cash or check.

Collecting the sports equipment and donations will be volunteers from the Belmont University Graduate Sports Administration program.

Checks may be made payable to The Sports Fund, and collections will be sorted and distributed to local nonprofits that fit the Fund’s mission of providing team membership experiences to at-risk youth in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee.

The Sports Fund supports Middle Tennessee nonprofits and community programs that use athletics as a “hook,” offering kids a range of resources including providing a source of activity during after-school hours, and giving kids a sense of belonging and guidance from coaches.

For more information about The Sports Fund, please visitwww.TheSportsFund.org, or contact Scott O’Neal at soneal@cfmt.org or 615-321-4939.

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit www.cfmt.org