TSU’s Hughes Voted OVC Field Athlete of the Year

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State women’s track and field All-American Amber Hughes added to her decorated career by earning Ohio Valley Conference Field Athlete of the Year for the outdoor season.

The award, which is voted on by the league’s head coaches, was announced by the league office on Thursday, May 11.

For Hughes, who also won OVC Indoor Track Athlete of the Year and Indoor Field Athlete of the Year this season, it is her 11th major award from the OVC during her career.

The senior from Atlanta currently ranks sixth in the nation in the triple jump thanks to a distance of 13.62m (44’8.25”) at the North Florida Invitational. Her long jump distance of 6.21m (20’4.5”) is good for second among OVC student-athletes and is 47th in the nation.

On the track, Hughes is currently first in the OVC and tied for 36th nationally in the 100m hurdles (13.35).

Throughout this outdoor season, the OVC has honored Hughes with three Field Athlete of the Week awards and one Track Athlete of the Week honor.

The three-day OVC Championship in Oxford, Alabama, gets underway May 11 and runs through May 13.

Hughes Major

OVC Awards

2017 OVC Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year

2017 OVC Indoor Track Athlete of the Year

2017 OVC Indoor Field Athlete of the Year

2017 OVC Indoor Championship MVP

2016 OVC Outdoor Championship MVP

2016 OVC Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year

2016 OVC Indoor Track Athlete of the Year

2016 OVC Indoor Field Athlete of the Year

2015 OVC Outdoor Championship MVP

2014 OVC Indoor Freshman of the Year

2014 OVC Outdoor Freshman of the Year