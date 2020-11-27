The Whole Tooth: Giant Mastodon Unearthed After Family Finds Ancient Molar

BUENOS AIRES PROVINCE, Argentina — The massive tooth of an ancestral elephant has been found in an Argentine river during a family fishing trip.

The impressive molar was once attached to the jawbone of a stegomastodon (Stegomastodon platensis), a prehistoric ancestor of the modern elephant, which lived in the Pampas region.

It disappeared along with other species in the Quaternary period.

The tooth was found by Misael Ali, Daniela Martinez and their son, Gustavo Martinez during a trip to the Arrecifes River in the eastern province of Buenos Aires. Ali was fishing when he spotted the half-buried remains of what appeared to be a big fossil.

“The first thing he noticed was the molar, and then some other parts of the animal. But the most impressive was the molar, as it shone through the water due to the enamel,” said Jose Luis Aguilar, director of the Paleontology Museum of San Pedro.

The family called the museum and a group of experts, headed by Aguilar, Javier Saucedo, Matias Swistun and Water Parra, went to the area. They recovered parts of the pelvis and the complete scapula of the huge beast.

The museum has dated the remains to between 50,000 and 100,000 years ago, which means the animal died during the Lujanense, (South American Mammal Age), Aguilar said.