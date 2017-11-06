Fort Morgan, Alabama

A quiet beachside getaway, a reflective historic experience

Renuka Christoph

Find idyllic stretches of white soft sand along the emerald coast in Fort Morgan, Alabama. It is a heavenly escape, where there the defined norms of a buzzing beach vacation destination are obliterated. It is a quiet and refreshing and getaway, the kind that rekindles the soul.

I stayed at a Harris Property rental called the “Fountain of Youth” and had white sand as my front lawn. The three-bedroom unit offered the basics with a full size kitchen and two bathrooms. I was surrounded by views of the ocean whether on the porch or in the living room, where windows framed stunning views of the majestic coastline. There are not many nearby food locations so plan to pick up some meals before heading down AL Highway 180. But this is what adds to the charm-freedom from commercialization. I could take long walks uninterrupted by lines of beach chairs, condos and venues. I could put my beach chair right up to the shoreline and let my feet get wet while soaking in the sun. There was no need to worry about being in the way of beach comers.

HISTORY

Fort Morgan immerses visitors into the tales of one of the four wars, including the Battle of Mobile Bay in 1864. Large cannons sit inside the pentagon shaped brick fort, which was built in 1834.

The historic dwelling stirred within me a deep reflection of the men who had to fight to live within these chambers. I stood at the entrance of long tunnel, the main thoroughfare leading to various rooms including the blacksmith’s workshop. It was here that Admiral David G. Farragut, led his fleet and proclaimed the memorable quote, “Damn the torpedoes. Full speed ahead!” Visitors can experience live reenactments and blacksmithing during special events. All ages will be mesmerized viewing the historic weapons, artifacts and personal items of soldiers.

Admission to Fort Morgan and the museum is $7 for adults and includes a self-guided tour (guided tours are available in June and July twice daily at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.). The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FERRY TO DAUPHIN ISLAND

Take an excursion across the bay via ferry on the Mobile Bay Ferry to Dauphin Island. Just pull your car up and enjoy a unique sail. Once on the island, explore The Estuarium at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab. Tickets for the Estuarium are as follows: adults $11.00, children (5-18) or students with ID $6.00 and seniors $9.00. Tickets for the ferry are $16.00 per auto and $5.00 for pedestrians. Children 6 and under are free.

For more information:

Ferry: http://mobilebayferry.com/ for more information on the ferry.

Estuarium and Dauphin Sea Lab: http://www.disl.org/estuarium

Fort Morgan: http://www.fort-morgan.org/

Harris Properties: https://ourgulfshoresvacation.com/fort-morgan/