Tropicana Evansville Casino – Gaming and Fine Dining 

By Renuka Christoph

Try your luck at Tropicana Casino, just two and half hours from Nashville in Evansville, IN.

The lively 75,000 square-foot land-based casino and entertainment facility opened last year on Oct. 20.

Gamers will not be disappointed. There is a great selection including 1,175 slot games, from a penny to $100. Table players will find a variety of games on over 30 live tables including Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, Mini Baccarat, Mississippi Stud, Three Card Poker, High Card Flush and Criss Cross Poker. A dedicated Poker Room offers an exclusive gaming experience and players wishing to take winning to a new level can enjoy the High Limit Room which features a full bar.

For some fine dining, enjoy an evening at Cavanaugh’s. The restaurant offers stunning views of the Ohio River and an excellent selection of menu items. Recommended is the Blackened Neptune, consisting of Certified Angus beef filet, Yukon Gold potatoes, three grilled shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat and a Choron sauce. It comes as a 6 oz but you can upgrade to an 8 oz. The meat is incredibly tender and juicy. With exceptional service, warm hospitality and succulent entrees, Cavanaugh’s is an enjoyable fine dining experience.

The Piano Bar at Cavanaugh’s offers live entertainment in a casual and upscale bar. After a full day of playing and dining, relax at the Evansville Tropicana Hotel.

For a lively weekend getaway, head to Tropicana. Visit www.tropicanaevansville.com for more information.