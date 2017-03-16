Community Calendar

March 18

‘Songs Through Sign.’ The Metro Parks’ disABILITIES program will be performing ‘Songs Through Sign’ at Father Ryan High School. This performance and Gala will feature participants from the disabilities program as they showcase their talents through music, drama, and magic. LOCATION: Father Ryan High School – 700 Norwood Drive, Nashville. Contact: (615) 596-4101.

March 20

It’s the return of Drumline Live to Music City! This international touring sensation returns to Music City for another night of original compositions and top 40 songs in colorfully choreographed routines, with drum riffs and cadences that will have you out of your seat and dancing all night long. LOCATION: Schermerhorn Symphony Center One Symphony Place, Nashville, TN 37201. Show time starts at 7:30.

March 23 – April 15

A Raisin in the Sun. Former Tennessee Titan Eddie George will star as ‘Walter Lee’ in the classic production A Raisin in the Sun, .at TPAC – Andrew Johnson Theater. https://nashvillerep.org/

March 24 – April 1

Vol State Students Present the Musical “Fame.” Vol State Students Present the Musical “Fame,’ based on the hit TV series and film. $5 suggested donation at the door. Proceeds go to fund student scholarships. LOCATION: Wemyss Auditorium, Caudill Hall, Vol State 1480 Nashville Pike Gallatin, TN 37066. https://www.volstate.edu

March 26

The 5th Annual Nashville Chili Festival. Taste nearly 30 chili recipes, including some vegetarian and vegan options, then vote on your favorite chili. Is it creativity you crave or are you a chili traditionalist? Get the answer. noon-3 PM. LOCATION: The Basement East 917 Woodland St., Nashville, Contact: (615) 515-8619.

April 1

NPT’s Big Yellow Bird Bash. It’s a stylish night of dancing and fun to support Nashville Public Television’s educational, cultural and civic programming. Big Yellow Bird Bash attendees are encouraged to dress in yellow attire – from formal to spirited ‒ for an evening of dancing; light bites and cocktails; and a silent auction. LOCATION: Houston Station 434 Houston St., Nashville from 7-10 pm. Contact: (615) 259-9325.