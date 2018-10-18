Community Foundation Awards 353 Scholarships

NASHVILLE, TN — The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization working to improve the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties, announces it is awarding 353 scholarships to 332 individual students pursuing secondary education at accredited schools throughout the United States. A total of $644,000 is being awarded to students from more than 96 scholarship funds within The Community Foundation.

“The Community Foundation has helped thousands access educational opportunities they might otherwise have been unable to afford by connecting them with the generosity of others,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “This year we are honored to help hundreds more improve their futures, and the futures of their families, through the transformation offered by an education.”

The Community Foundation scholarships, established by individuals, companies and civic groups, will assist students with tuition and other school-related expenses. Each year, The Community Foundation scholarship committee reviews applications on behalf of donors who entrust The Foundation with administering the annual awards.

The scholarship committee carefully considers applicants’ academic records, test scores, extracurricular activities, work experience, community involvement, and personal recommendations.

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals.

Congratulations to the 2018 scholarship recipients from Davidson County:

— Juanita Aguirre, from Pearl-Cohn High School, was awarded the JubiLee Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Mohamed Ahmed, of Stratford STEM Magnet School, was awarded the Walter Reece Montgomery Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Oluyomi Ajeneye, from Stratford STEM Magnet School, was awarded the Teddy Wilburn Scholarship to attend Tennessee State University.

— Fahiba Akbar, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Knox Hume Scholarship to attend the University of Chicago.

— Demua Alsaleh, from Antioch High School, was awarded the JubiLee Scholarship, the Choose Your Future Scholarship, and the First Cumberland Properties Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Tomas Bermudez, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Knox Hume Scholarship to attend the University of the South.

— Lauren Brewer, from Martin Luther King Academic Magnet School, was awarded the Jerry Newson Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Memphis.

— Natalie Briscoe, from Fred J. Page High School, was awarded the JubiLee Scholarship to attend Watkins College of Art and Design.

— Callie Bruno, from McGavock High School, was awarded The Sponsors Scholarship. the Choose Your Future Scholarship, and the JubiLee Scholarship to attend Tennessee Technological University.

— Nicolas Chelsvig, from Hillsboro High School, was awarded the Steve Thompson Memorial Scholarship to attend Tennessee Technological University.

— Anika Chowdhury, from Hillwood High School, was awarded the Davidson County Democratic Women/Shannon Wood Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Austin Craig, from Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School, was awarded the Knox Hume Scholarship to attend Belmont University.

— Faust d’Ambrosi, from Hillwood High School, was awarded the Technology Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.

— Lauren Dardy, from East Nashville Magnet School, was awarded the James Edwards Richards Scholarship to attend Alabama A&M University.

— Allison Day, from Nashville School of the Arts, was awarded the James Edwards Richards Scholarship to attend Tennessee Technological University.

— Derek DePriest, from McGavock High School, was awarded The Sponsors Scholarship and the Technology Scholarship to attend Tennessee Technological University.

— Susanna Donnelly was awarded the Regina Higden Scholarship to attend St. Cecilia Academy.

— Chloe Dowell, from Cane Ridge High School, was awarded the Teddy Wilburn Scholarship to attend Tennessee State University.

— Christopher Earl, from McGavock High School, was awarded the Rachel Allison Cate Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Jon Earl, from McGavock High School, was awarded the Jerry Newson Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Lauren Estrada, from McGavock High School, was awarded the Edna Martin Scholarship to attend East Tennessee State University.

— Nicole Falodun, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Knox Hume Scholarship to attend Rhodes College.

— Deysi Flores, from Hunters Lane High School, was awarded the Teddy Wilburn Scholarship to attend Tennessee State University.

— Cheyenne Gavin, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Knox Hume Scholarship and the JubiLee Scholarship to attend Lipscomb University.

— Jessie Gholson, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Knox Hume Scholarship and the Edna Martin Scholarship to attend Samford University.

— Rebekah Gimble, from Cane Ridge High School, was awarded The Sponsors Scholarship and the Genesco Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.

— Ray Gleaves, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Buddy Pierce and Maggie P. Speight Scholarship for the Arts to attend Ball State University.

— Kathy Grant, from Whites Creek High School, was awarded the Teddy Wilburn Scholarship to attend Tennessee State University.

— Jared Hall, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Knox Hume Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Rana Hantouli, from Glencliff High School, was awarded the Teddy Wilburn Scholarship to attend Tennessee State University.

— Joshua Holden was awarded the Tommy Bateman Memorial Scholarship to attend Father Ryan High School.

— Daniel Hurst, from Stratford STEM Magnet School, was awarded the Teddy Wilburn Scholarship to attend Tennessee State University.

— Gabriel Hutchinson, from East Nashville Magnet School, was awarded the Edna Martin Scholarship and the Dedicaton, Service and Thanks Scholarship to attend Fisk University.

— Isabella Killius, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Knox Hume Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.

— Tiara Kinkacha, from McGavock High School, was awarded the JubiLee Scholarship and the Women’s Club of Nashville Scholarship to attend Austin Peay State University.

— Aryelle Lipscomb, from Hillsboro High School, was awarded the Bishop Joseph and Stephaine Walker Scholarship to attend Eckerd College.

— Sydney Long was awarded the Tommy Bateman Scholarship to attend Father Ryan High School.

— Noah Lovell, from Nashville Christian School, was awarded the Juliann and Joe Maxwell Scholarship to attend Freed-Hardeman University.

— Cerena Martin, from Hillwood High School, was awarded The Sponsors Scholarship and the Women’s Club of Nashville Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.

— Betsnat Mengesha, from John Overton High School, was awarded the Bishop Joseph and Stephaine Walker Scholarship to attend the University of Illinois at Chicago.

— Grace Mennen, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Knox Hume Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.

— Mohamed Muday, from Stratford STEM Magnet School, was awarded the Edna Martin Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Lagnajita Mukhopadhyay, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Knox Hume Scholarship to attend Belmont University.

— Alan Nettles, from Nashville School of the Arts, was awarded the Teddy Wilburn Scholarship to attend Tennessee State University.

— Ana Darielle Nunez, from Ensworth High School, was awarded the Teddy Wilburn Scholarship to attend Vanderbilt University.

— Grace Oboh, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Knox Hume Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.

— Alyssa Ollis, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Knox Hume Scholarship and the Edna Martin Scholarship to attend Lipscomb University.

— Trevor Ollis, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Knox Hume Scholarship to attend the University of Alabama-Huntsville.

— Chloe Phillips, from East Nashville Magnet School, was awarded the James Edward Richards Scholarship to attend Lipscomb University.

— Taylor Phillips, from Ensworth High School, was awarded the Drue Smith/Society of Professional Journalists Scholarship to attend the University of Missouri.

— Emily Phon received the Tommy Bateman Memorial Scholarship to attend Father Ryan High School.

— Christianna Potter, from Neville High School, was awarded the Community Education Scholarship and the Linda P. Hare Scholarship to attend Meharry Medical College.

— Adrian Prather, from Pearl-Cohn High School, was awarded the Teddy Wilburn Scholarship and the Edna Martin Scholarship to attend Tennessee State University.

— Katherine Qualls, from McGavock High School, was awarded the Rachel Allison Cate Scholarship and The Sponsors Scholarship to attend Tennessee Technological University.

— Brooke Reichard, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Knox Hume Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

— Taneshia Ridley, from Stratford STEM Magnet School, was awarded the Katie Rose Martin Scholarship to attend Tennessee College of Applied Technology Nashville.

— Lauren Robertson, from John Overton High School, was awarded the Genesco Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Ricky Rush, from Martin Luther King Academic Magnet School, was awarded the Bishop Joseph and Stephaine Walker Scholarship to attend Hampton University..

— Amanda Schremmer, from Martin Luther King Academic Magnet School, was awarded the Teddy Wilburn Scholarship to attend Vanderbilt University.

— Amber Scott, from Mitchell High School, was awarded the Emmett Turner Scholarship to attend Tennessee State University.

— Jaya South, from MNPA Middle College High School at Nashville State, was awarded the JubiLee Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Kendall St. Charles was awarded the Regina Higdon Scholarship to attend St. Cecilia Academy.

— William Summey, from Brentwood Academy, was awarded the Brian Ralls Memorial Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.

— Brianna Surratt, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Knox Hume Scholarship to attend the University of South Carolina.

— Catelyn Sweeney, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Knox Hume Scholarship to attend Appalachian State University.

— Phuong Tran, from Hillwood High School, was awarded The Sponsors Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Cooper Twit, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Mitchell Patrick Mielnik Scholarship to attend Covenant College.

— Jesse Uruegbe was awarded the Tommy Bateman Memorial Scholarship to attend Father Ryan High School.

— Joel Uruegbe was awarded the Tommy Bateman Memorial Scholarship to attend Father Ryan High School.

— Vedrana Vujic, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Knox Hume Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

— Madison Weathers, from Hume-Fogg High Acacemic Magnet, was awarded the Wilson Waters Forrester Memorial Scholarship to attend East Tennessee State University.

— Morgan Weathers, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Knox Hume Scholarship to attend East Tennessee State University.

— Isis West, from Stratford STEM Magnet School, was awarded the Bishop Joseph and Stephaine Walker Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.

— Isabella Williams received the Tommy Bateman Memorial Scholarship to attend Father Ryan High School.

— Kevin Williams, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Baran Fine Arts and Music Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.

— Jada Wilson, from John Overton High School, was awarded the Teddy Wilburn Scholarship to attend Tennessee State University.

— Marley Wisby, from Hume-Fogg High Academic Magnet, was awarded the Knox Hume Scholarship to attend Rhodes Collge.

— Marina Youssef, from Antioch High School, was awarded The Sponsors Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.

— Katrien Vanderbeck, from Carmel High School (Carmel, IN), was awarded the Belmont University Commercial Music Scholarship to attend Belmont University.