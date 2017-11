The Fisk Jubilee Singers, renowned for introducing Negro spirituals to the world, are honored today with a historic marker to commemorate the singers and their departure from campus in 1871 to tour the United States and abroad to raise funds for Fisk University.

The event proceeded by a speech from Dr. Reavis Mitchell, History professor and Dean, who decided the unveiling of the Jubilee Singers marker should be done as a group effort.