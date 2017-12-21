NASHVILLE AWARDED MLS FRANCHISE

In an announcement Wednesday afternoon, MLS confirmed Nashville as the first expansion city for the next round of MLS expansion.

“We are thrilled about what this means for the city of Nashville and our soccer community,” said Nashville SC CEO Court Jeske. “Our ownership has done an exceptional job in their pursuit of MLS. Nashville SC will represent the city’s pro soccer movement as we prepare for MLS, and Nashville’s passionate soccer fans will continue at the heart of this incredible movement.”

For the announcement, many prominent Nashvillians took the stage including Nashville SC owner John Ingram, mayor Megan Barry, governor Bill Haslem and former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George.

“In Nashville we speak over 100 languages, but we all speak soccer,” said Ingram.

The Nashville SC supporters group “The Roadies” were loud throughout the announcement consistently cheering on each individual that took the stage.

It is still unclear when Nashville’s MLS team will take the field, but reports have speculated it could begin in 2020. However, pro soccer will begin in 51 days in Music City as Nashville SC will play Atlanta United on February 10, 2018.

In conjunction with the MLS announcement, Nashville SC Season Ticket Members will have the highest priority in purchasing MLS tickets and will be notified when they become available.

To purchase Nashville SC season tickets call (615) 457-8200 or visit www.nashvillesc.com and reserve your place in line to see MLS in Nashville.