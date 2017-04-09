Nashville Jazz Workshop Presents U.S. Army Ambassadors Jazztet

NASHVILLE, TENN. — (April 10, 2017) —

Saturday, April 22 at 8pm

comes to the Jazz Cave for a special performance. The appearance is part of the band's spring tour, and will be one of several perfomances in our area by the band.

The Ambassadors Jazztet of The United States Army Field Band was developed in the legendary style of Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers. It is composed of members of the Jazz Ambassadors of The United States Army Field Band, the Army’s premier touring jazz orchestra. Though the Jazztet performs traditional jazz standards, its primary focus is on new compositions by members of the group.