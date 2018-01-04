Home Video Take 10 Take 10 Featuring Brenda Gilmore VideoTake 10Uncategorized Take 10 Featuring Brenda Gilmore By Kaliss Stephens - January 4, 2018 105 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Trending With The Tribune Trending With The Tribune Presents Scott Tift National 12 Dead In Massive Blaze At Bronx Apartment Building National Longtime Atlanta anchor, Amanda Davis, dies after suffering massive stroke Sports NASHVILLE AWARDED MLS FRANCHISE Community NAACP Announcement Sandra Long Weaver talks with State Representative Brenda Gilmore. Facebook Comments LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply MOST POPULAR 9/11 Memorial Architect to Design Charleston Shooting Memorial June 22, 2017 Meharry Medical College to Provide Free Dental Care to Hundreds at... March 7, 2017 J.U.M.P. to Host Annual Luncheon Honoring Community Leaders November 22, 2017 Anthony, Durant Head Olympic Squad June 30, 2016 Load more HOT NEWS Business Gordon’s Heats up the Holidays with a Special Twist on Nashville... Local First Black Woman Mayoral Candidate Still Savvy, Spunky Memphis Memphis Woman Earns Degree After Serious Car Wreck Tooth Talk What is Orthodontics?