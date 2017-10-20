Thousands Of Protesters Show Up In Florida To Drown Out Richard Spencer’s Hate

By Christopher Mathias

The mayor of Gainesville calls the white supremacist a “terrorist leader.”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of people turned out on Thursday at the University of Florida to protest an afternoon speech by a prominent white supremacist, making their message clear: Richard Spencer, and those like him, are not welcome.

Spencer ended his appearance after close to 90 minutes with words of admonition to the demonstrators. “You think that you shut me down. Well, you didn’t,” he said. “The world is not going to be proud of you.”

Taking questions from his audience, his answers were greeted with boos and various chants, including “We Don’t Care” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Spencer was routinely shouted down as he praised President Donald Trump, expressed concern that the man accused of killing Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Virginia, this summer won’t get a fair trial, and defended his ideology. But mostly, Spencer complained to the crowd for heckling him and drowning out his remarks.

Well before Spencer’s speech at a place that did not invite him, a mass of protesters was on hand to greet him. By the time Spencer took the stage at the Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, he was met by a small group of supporters and a larger group of activists.

Before the speech, protesters making their way to the center had chanted, “Not in our town, not in our state, we don’t want your Nazi hate!” Other popular slogans included “Alt-right you can’t hide, you support genocide!” and “No Trump, no KKK, no Facist USA!”

At least one man was arrested on a felony charge of carrying a firearm on school property. Sean Jeffrey Brijmohan, 28, told police he was doing private security for an unknown media outlet when they found him on campus wearing a gun on his waist. And an unidentified Nazi was photographed getting punched in the face.

The Anti-Defamation League warned that Andrew Anglin, a neo-Nazi who runs The Daily Stormer, encouraged his followers to target Jewish and black religious and cultural institutions in the area. The intention is to make locals think that “the entire city is taken over by our guys,” Anglin said in a post, according to the ADL.

In the two months since Spencer, 39, was a featured speaker at the large white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia — which was marked by violence, including James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly rammed into counter-protesters with a car, killing 32-year-old Heyer — he has been threatening to sue state universities across the country who refuse to provide him a speaking venue.

University of Florida officials initially denied his request to speak on campus, citing security concerns, but ultimately relented. For First Amendment reasons, the university said, Spencer had to be allowed to speak, even if no one invited him. He paid $10,000 to rent use of the Phillips Center on campus.

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe (D) was among many speaking out against the white supremacist.