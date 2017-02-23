Howard E. Jones, Jr. has announced his willingness to serve the people of the 19th State Senatorial District, if Senator Thelma Harper decides not to run for re election for another term.

Jones made the announcement at the State Capitol on Thursday at a news conference. The Nashville native has been serving and leading for more than 30 years, and now has decided to broaden his reach.

