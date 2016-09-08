This weeks guest on Take 10 is Mike McPherson owner of Evolution Team Apparel. McPherson and Social Media Director Jason Luntz discusses the growth in athletic apparel for students across the state and country.

He also explains how he has used Facebook Ads and other social media accounts to grow his business. To learn more please visithttp://www.evolutionteamapparel.com.

Every Tuesday the Tennessee Tribune takes the time out to interview citizens of the Metro-Nashville area who are doing important things in their field.

