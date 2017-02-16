Alisha James, Assistant Commissioner for Probation, Parole and Community Corrections for the Tennessee Department of Corrections, is this week’s guest on Take 10 with The Tennessee Tribune. James oversees nearly 78,000 people who are either on parole or on probation.

She discussed the programs in place to help people transition back into society after serving time and what’s being done to help others stay out of the prison system. She also talks about how the community corrections program works

To learn more visit: https://www.tn.gov/correction