Ready to enroll your child in school next year? Ameerah Palacious, external communications specialist for Metro Nashville school district, is the guest this week on Take 10 with The Tennessee Tribune.

She discusses with Tribune Editorial Director Sandra Long Weaver what needs to be done for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registrations for the 2017-2018 school year. She also talks about an upcoming new kindergarten fair.

You can learn more by visiting: http://www.mnps.org