Angela Crane-Jones, Nashville Business Incubation Center Executive Director, talks with Tribune Social Media Director Jason Luntz on his visit to the center.

He sits down with Crane-Jones to discuss the center’s mission to cultivate the growth and development of small businesses throughout Middle Tennessee.

Crane-Jones explains the services offered by NBIC including the incubation program which allows businesses to utilize the facility for office and warehouse space. She also talks about the center’s recent 30 year anniversary.

To learn more visit: www.nbiconline.com.