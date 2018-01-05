Home Video Take 10 Take 10 Featuring Dr. Lee Williams VideoTake 10 Take 10 Featuring Dr. Lee Williams By Kaliss Stephens - January 5, 2018 84 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Take 10 Take 10 Featuring Brenda Gilmore Community Take 10 Featuring Nathalie Nelson Parker Fisk Take 10 Featuring Dr. Kevin Rome Events Take 10 Featuring Dr. Phyllis Qualls Global Take 10 Featuring Alexis DeBerry and Moody Altamimi Sandra Lee Weaver talks with historian professor Dr. Lee Williams on the history and importance of Fort Negley. Facebook Comments LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply MOST POPULAR What Does Root Canal Treatment Involve November 9, 2017 White House Order Dissed February 2, 2017 2017 Craft Beer Festival Presented By Orca Coolers This Saturday June 20, 2017 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE April 22, 2017 Load more HOT NEWS Local TN House Democrats Mourn Passing Of Senator Doug Henry Tennessee How to Get Opioid Users Excited About Recovery Health & Wellness TriStar Centennial Announced New COO Nashville High Likelihood of Human Remains at Fort Negley and Greer Stadium...