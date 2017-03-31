Take 10 Featuring Ernest Johnson

Ernest Johnson, Manager of Business Development with Gray Line of Tennessee, is this week’s guest on Take 10 with The Tennessee Tribune. Social Media Director Jason Luntz visits the Gray Line Headquarters to learn about the company’s Casino Daily Departure tour. Johnson discusses how Gray Line has provided Nashvillians an easy way to visit Harrah’s Casino in Metropolis, IL and Tropicana Casino

in Evansville, IN for more than 20 years.

Gray Line is also known for providing various tours throughout Nashville and is a popular stop for tourists visiting Music City. Learn more by visiting http://www.casinodepot.com.