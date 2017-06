Karla Burnett, a Nashville-based blogger, this week on Take 10 talks with Tribune Social Media Director Jason Luntz about her blog Nashville Social Butterfly.

Burnett discusses why blogging is something that can be done by anyone from business owners, to people building brands, to the average person who wants to share opinions. Burnett also teaches

others how to set up and design their own blogs.

To learn more please visit: http://www.nashvillesocialbutterfly.com.