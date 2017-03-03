Take 10 Featuring Seanne Wilson and State Rep. Brenda Gilmore

In just a few weeks, Tennessee State University will hold its 10th annual Women of Legend and Merit Awards celebration. Seanne Wilson, who oversees the Women’s Center and State Rep. Brenda Gilmore, who is honorary chair of the event, are guests this week on “Take 10 with The Tennessee Tribune.” They told Sandra Long Weaver, Tribune Editorial Director, that Vivica Fox will be the featured speaker and entertainment will be provided by Angela Winbush.

In addition, five local women will be honored. Tickets are on sale through March 13