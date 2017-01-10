￼Dr. Katherine Y. Brown, owner of Learn CPR America, is this week’s guest on Take 10 On Tuesdays. Dr. Brown has dedicated herself to teaching the importance of CPR education to underserved communities.

She is also the founder of the Roberta Baines Wheeler Pulmonary Hypertension Awareness Group, an organization that focuses on bringing public awareness to high blood pressure in the lungs.

Tune in to see Dr. Brown perform an example of CPR during the interview.

To learn more about Dr. Brown please visit: http://www.drkatherineybrown.com.

