Kimberly Clay, PhD, discovered physical inactivity can lead to a shorter lifespan for today’s girls, while doing her graduate research over a decade ago on cancer in young women. The discovery led her to start Play Like A Girl, she tells Sandra Long Weaver, Editorial director for the Tennessee Tribune on this week’s “Take 10 on Tuesdays with The Tennessee Tribune.” The program, which is based in Middle Tennessee, is in schools in several states. It exposes middle school girls to various sports that would not ordinarily have a chance to experience.

You can learn more about Play Like a Girl by visiting: http://www.iplaylikeagirl.org.

