LaRhonda S. Magras, vice president for community programs at the YWCA, discusses the Family Literacy Center on Take 10 on Tuesdays with The Tennessee Tribune.

She tells Sandra Long Weaver, Editorial Director for The Tribune, about the free classes offered to help women earn their high school equivalency and for young children between 3 and 5.

You can learn more by visiting: http://ywcanashville.com/

Every Tuesday the Tennessee Tribune takes the time out to interview citizens of the Metro-Nashville area who are doing important things in their field.

To learn about all the interesting people in Nashville, TN please visit: http://www.tntribune.com.