State Rep. Brenda Gilmore discusses the political highs and lows of 2016 on Take 10 on Tuesdays with The Tennessee Tribune.

Gilmore, who was just elected to her sixth term in office and is ending her term as chair of the Black Caucus, talked with Tribune Editorial Director about legislation passed by the Tennessee Legislature in 2016 and what’s ahead for 2017.

She also discussed the presidential election and what that may mean for the Nashville community.

Every Tuesday the Tennessee Tribune takes the time out to interview citizens of the Metro-Nashville area who are doing important things in their field.