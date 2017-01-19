Sean Allen, the Debate and Speech coach at Tennessee State University, is this week’s guest on Take 10 with The Tennessee Tribune.

During the Fall semester, his first at TSU, Allen led the 16-member team to win 89 awards in competition. TSU is one of only four HBCUs with a speech and debate team.

Allen will coach the team in an exhibition against Vanderbilt University next month.

