Shatona Kilgore Groves of Crown Events, is the guest this week on Take 10 with The Tennessee Tribune. Kilgore Groves discusses her upcoming Nashville Blogging & Social Media Conference. with Tribune Social Media Director Jason Luntz. The event is a social media and blogging forum available to help both small businesses and bloggers grow their online presence. The Fisk Graduate also discusses how a lack of diversity in the online space in Nashville led her to create the conference.

You can learn more by visiting: http://www.bookcrownevents.com.

Every Tuesday the Tennessee Tribune takes the time out to interview citizens of the Metro-Nashville area who are doing important things in their field.

To learn about all the interesting people in Nashville, TN please visit: http://www.tntribune.com.