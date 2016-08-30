Shovann Staton-Backus of Women Four Wellness, is the guest this week on Take 10 On Tuesdays with The Tennessee Tribune. Social Media Director Jason Luntz and Staton-Backus discusses her company’s focus on mind, body, spirit, and health.

Known as The Stiletto Chef, one of her main focuses is on meal preparation and delivery, allowing her customers to live a healthier life style.

You can learn more by visiting: http://www.women-four-wellness.webnode.com.

Every Tuesday the Tennessee Tribune takes the time out to interview citizens of the Metro-Nashville area who are doing important things in their field.