Home Video Trending With The Tribune Trending With The Tribune Presents Anthony Brogdon VideoTrending With The Tribune Trending With The Tribune Presents Anthony Brogdon By Kaliss Stephens - January 11, 2018 32 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Trending With The Tribune Trending With The Tribune Presents Howard Jones Trending With The Tribune Trending With The Tribune Presents Scott Tift Trending With The Tribune Trending With The Tribune Presents the J.U.M.P. Christmas Extravaganza with Honoree, Linda McClellan Trending With The Tribune Trending With The Tribune Presents the J.U.M.P Christmas Extravaganza with Guest Honoree Joe Hall Local Politics Trending With The Tribune Presents Martesha Johnson for Public Defender Entertainment Editor, Janice Malone sits down to talk with producer, Anthony Brogdon, on his new documentary film Business in the Black. Facebook Comments LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply MOST POPULAR ‘Never Caught’ By Erica Armstrong Dunbar February 17, 2017 Fiery Video of Rep. Steve Cohen at House Judiciary Committee Meeting July 30, 2017 Music Museum Property Contracts Hit Sour Note November 28, 2016 Defending Champs Lady Eagles Squeak by Cobras February 2, 2017 Load more HOT NEWS Local Politics President Dissed as ‘Trumpet Boy’ by Protester HBCU Protestors interrupt 150th Charter Day National We Live in Interesting Times Local Business Taylor and Airport Authority Fueling Small and Diverse Businesses