Home Video Trending With The Tribune Trending With The Tribune Presents Howard Jones VideoTrending With The Tribune Trending With The Tribune Presents Howard Jones By Kaliss Stephens - January 4, 2018 84 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Trending With The Tribune Trending With The Tribune Presents Scott Tift Trending With The Tribune Trending With The Tribune Presents the J.U.M.P. Christmas Extravaganza with Honoree, Linda McClellan Trending With The Tribune Trending With The Tribune Presents the J.U.M.P Christmas Extravaganza with Guest Honoree Joe Hall Local Politics Trending With The Tribune Presents Martesha Johnson for Public Defender Trending With The Tribune Trending With The Tribune Presents The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce with Lisa Howe Kaliss Stephens sits down to talk with Howard Jones, candidate for Davidson County Senate District 19. Facebook Comments LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply MOST POPULAR Do Better Bill Clears Second Council Vote December 14, 2017 Cooper Says Trump’s Financial Arrangements Need Review December 1, 2016 2020 Census Will Under Count Minorities Again April 6, 2017 Is Education Out of Reach? August 25, 2016 Load more HOT NEWS Entertainment The Fisk Jubilee Singers® to Headline Ryman’s 125th Anniversary Celebration March... Education TSU Scholars Engage in Critical Discussions Metro Sports Panthers, Lady Firebirds Finish Regular Season On Top Health & Wellness Top Tips for Sandal-Ready Feet