By Essence Woods

Lisa Howell, CEO of Nashville’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce, discusses the contributions to Nashville’s LGBT community.

The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the premier advocate of the Greater Nashville lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender business community, representing over 150 businesses in Nashville and the surrounding areas.

The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce provides workshops which include: supplier diversity, leadership skills, sales and marketing strategies, and growing small businesses. For more information go to Nashvillelgbtchamber.org