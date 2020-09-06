108-year-old has ‘blessed life’

Kenne’ Shute and Ethel Richburg, 108, right, attend Fruit Street Baptist Church.

By Clint Confehr

NASHVILLE, TN — Ethel Richburg, now residing in the Haynes Manor Community with her daughter, Kenne’ Shute, “turned 108 years young” Sept. 5, their neighbor, Blondell Strong, reported recently.

Richburg has lived more than twice as long as the 47-year life-span of the average American in 1908 when Wilbur Wright made his first flight and 10 mph was the maximum speed limit. Horse and buggy was the much more common form of transportation back then.

“I have a blessed life,” Richburg said.

When Richburg was called that Saturday afternoon, Shute spoke for her mother who was eating her breakfast of waffles, country ham, a boiled egg, coffee and fruit from a basket sent by one of her many well-wishers. There were no visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“She has been satisfied with that,” said Shute, 85.

To what do you attribute your longevity? That’s the classic question for someone who’s 100 years old, or older. So, why has Richburg live so long?

“‘By being a good girl,’” Shute replied for her mother.

Love is another reason, revealed by what happens when she goes home to Manning in Clarendon County, S.C., “where the busing started,” the ladies said on the phone.

Richburg taught elementary school for 40 years. “I forget how many she’s been retired,” Shute said. “When we go back to Manning, her former students come to visit at our house and we have dinner. One year, one of our relatives asked why they wanted to see her and love her so.”

Richburg replied, “It’s ’cause I loved them.” Shute continued, “My cousin’s wife asked the former students, why did they love her so, and they told her, it’s because she loved them.

“She’s been with me (on and off) for 20 years. We go back and forth to South Carolina and up to Virginia where my daughter lives.”

Richburg was the youngest of 10 children. She earned her bachelors and masters degrees at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, S.C., but her education started earlier.

“When her sister [the second youngest of the 10, who also lived more than 100 years] came home from school, she got a switch stick (because teachers always had a switch to make students behave) and taught her what she had learned in school that day,” Shute said.

At age 45, “She was teaching,” Shute said.

Asked about 45, Shute replied, “She thinks he’s crazy. I won’t tell the exact words she used. It’s not a bad-bad word.”

Barack Obama is her favorite president. “You know that,” Shute said. “When she had her 100th birthday, the president and Michelle sent her two birthday letters. We had a wonderful celebration.” The event was posted on the Internet, and “In a short while, she has more than 1,000 likes.”

When announcing Richburg’s birthday, Strong said, “Let’s celebrate and shower her with cards and well wishes,” and it was so.

Shute said her mother wants people to know the five things “her mother always told her,” and they are: always trust God; honor your parents; treat people the way you’d want to be treated; give of what little you have to the Lord, the children and your family; and that she didn’t have a man to worry her to death.

“‘But I was married to one for 19 months,’ Shute said, quoting her mother. That was “long enough for her to have me.” Shute is an only one child.

“When I was three months old, he decided to go to New York City to seek his fortune,” Shute continued. “Then he contacted her saying, ‘Take your baby to your momma and gather all your money and come up here.’

“She took her baby to her parents,” Shute said. Richburg went to and stayed in Manning where she was born. “And that was the end of that mess. She didn’t get a divorce, but took her maiden name back. She was the first person I knew who did that.”

As for whether she lived longer because her husband was gone, Shute said, “That’s the part she laughs about all the time.”

It is, however, one thing Shute sees in her mother as a regret. She “expected better,” in life Shute said, referring to her husband’s departure. “She thought she’d have a better life.”

Richburg’s advice to young couples: “‘Have more than one child. One will wear them out. Another will help out.’ The 10 of them were happy in a loving family. She is the only one left of her generation on both sides of her family. Her mother really loved her and she loved that she loved her. She is blessed to have lived this many years and I was blessed that I had her, and that I could take care of her. Other family members love her just as much. She has grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.”

Richburg has attended church all her life. When she’s in Nashville, she attends the Fruit Street Baptist Church, 504 Fruit St., Shute’s church.

Richburg’s interview started at about 3 p.m. Sept. 5. “Sometimes she doesn’t get up until this time,” Shute daughter said, telling her mother that a reporter was on the phone. “She doesn’t do very well on the telephone even with her hearing aids.” Shute’s cellphone was used for part of the interview. Her house phone has a device to make it easier for Richburg to talk ion the phone, Shute said. The device caused reverberation, and at one point the line went silent, but there was a return call, and another and a third.