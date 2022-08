Memphis, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Reggie Jamerson started at Firehouse Subs as a part-time shift manager in 2007, with the dream of one day being his own boss. In 2021, he made that dream come true when he took over ownership of the Firehouse Subs restaurant in Germantown, Memphis.

Now, he is thanking the community for one year of amazing support. See photos of Jamerson at his restaurant with community members below.