By Alison Decker

Abimola Fernandez, 32, French-born American heiress and singer promotes foundation for clothing company DEINDE named after her father and based in Los Angeles, California.

Abimola Fernandez’s is working on a curated clothing collection, “Chief Aduke O. Fernandez,” in memory of her late mother Aduke Fernandez born Sandra Price whom passed during her battle with colon cancer on May 28th, 2013. Fernandez refers to her mother’s journey as the “ascension of Sandra Price to the Baroness of Dudley.” Fernandez capsule collection features fashion houses such as Givenchy, Valentino, Chanel, and Oscar de la Renta. The operation of the company is in Europe and the United States with plans to have a location in the African continent. Fernandez denotes her life’s work and passion for the fashion industry to her mother. Her capsule collection curated in honor of her mother features a family crest from 1992. The garments that this collection features styles world humanitarians wore, such as former President Nelson Mandela, President Dos Santos of Angola, and Prince Rainier III. The style is sheik and comfortable lounge wear for unisex, gender neutral and XS and petite to plus sizes. The sales from this vintage, couture line’s proceeds go to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Anyone can donate to this alliance at https://www.ccalliance.org.

Fernandez was born in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. Her parents moved us to Westchester, New York as a young girl and she attended private schools such as Rye County Daily School in Rye, N.Y., Covenant of the Sacred Heart in Greenwich, Connecticut and Fettes College—a co-educational boarding school in Edinburg, Scotland before attending secondary education at University in Oxford, England. She traveled with her family throughout Europe, Asia, and Africa. She now lives in Los Angeles, California with her dog, little Prince and peruses the fashion and entertainment industry.

During the Inauguration South Africa of 1994, Chief Antonio Oladeinde Fernandez worked with Nelson Mandela. Chief Fernandez came into wealth by working in the diamond, mining, and gas industries in South Africa. His oil company called, Petro Inett obtained a 50% share with South African-based Energy Africa Limited. According to Vanguard Media, “In 1982, he served as advisor to the Angolan Government on Economic matter. He held this position for two years until his appointment as Deputy Permanent Representative of

Mozambique to the United Nations in 1984.” Antonio Oladeinde Fernandez died on the September 1, 2015 in Belgium.

Fernandez is working on a visual autobiography book in memory of her father’s life and legacy. The photographs all pulled from family photo albums. The book depicts pictures from her father’s childhood to adulthood years.

Fernandez said, “My book will show my life with my dad and his experiences. It is my way of paying homage to my father.”

As a child Fernandez mentions she felt very sheltered. “We always attended private boarding schools and I never understood why my mom and dad sheltered me as a child. Today having lived in the states I understand because I have experienced racism in America as a black woman.”

Fernandez said, “It’s a rags to riches story with my mother. She came from nothing and prospered through the family businesses’ with my father. My grandfather traveled from Memphis to Paris to visit my mother and was shocked by the beauty and elegance of their home.”

Fernandez’s has a ongoing media project with the African Channel to show a family docuseries of her family’s modern diaspora. Fernandez uses her social media platforms such as, Instagram to network her businesses and entrepreneur interests.



