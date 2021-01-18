America Steps Ahead With MLK Day 2021, New Leaders

By Clint Confehr

NASHVILLE, TN — MLK Day 2021 embraced civil rights accomplishments since the first woman of color was elected vice president, but the day came with proof there’s more to be done.

Asked about civil rights leaders, including political strategist Stacey Abrams who helped turn Georgia blue, Dr. Phyllis Hildreth, vice president for Institutional Strategy and Academics at American Baptist College, replied “The tireless, steady work of black women to organize, engage and educate their community toward power, has been manifest not only in the results in Georgia, but in the small but necessary wins that we see here in Nashville.”

Hildreth: honors “seasoned women” who’ve gone before; is “particularly proud” of younger activists; and sees Equity Alliance co-founders Charlene Oliver and Tequila Johnson as among those “who will up-hold and continue this tradition” of civil rights work.

The alliance helps people engage in the civic process and empower them to act on issues affecting their lives.

In Washington, D.C., having been sworn-in three days before the Capitol Hill insurrection, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis introduced a resolution directing the House Ethics Committee to investigate congressmen who voted to overturn election results. Bush wants to censure the guilty; and/or expel them from the House.

Cosponsoring the resolution, U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper of Nashville recalls the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came here “‘not to bring inspiration, but to gain inspiration from the great movement that has taken place in this community.’

“Our beloved community,” the congressman continued, “was the training ground for the late civil rights hero and Congressman John Lewis.” While an ABC student, Lewis and others were attacked as they peacefully protested segregation at three lunch counters here on Feb. 13, 1960.

Three days later in Durham, N.C., according to Stanford University’s King Institute, the Baptist preacher told young people, “What is fresh, what is new in your fight, is the fact that it was initiated, fed and sustained by students. What is new is that American students have come of age.”

That, Hildreth said, “is very consistent with our work [at ABC]. We are expanding the legacies of the Rev. Dr. King and John Lewis and the Rev. C.T. Vivian through the renewed social justice emphasis of our academic curriculum … directed by the Rev. Vahisha Hasan.”

Websites offering ways to celebrate King’s birthday include:

• visitmusiccity.com/mlk-jr-day, which has links to virtual programs;

• civilrightsmuseum.org/king-day, which among other program links presents Ohio State University Associate Professor Hasan Jeffries’ insight on Dr. King;

• nashvillesymphony.org/letfreedomsing2021#lift with the Nashville Symphony’s annual Let Freedom Sing concert, some of which was recorded at Fisk Memorial Chapel;

• bideninaugural.org channels programs by the Presidential Inaugural Committee for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and to celebrate the “beginning of a new national journey toward an America united;”

• columbiastate.edu and its virtual programs including reflections by the Rev. Dr. Harold Moses Love Jr., senior pastor of Lee Chapel AME Church, who represents Tennessee House District 58, according to Columbia Vice Mayor Dr. Christa Martin, whose city partners with the Maury County NAACP, but now, because of the governor’s statement for caution during the coronavirus pandemic, does not issue permits for mass gatherings;

• blackburn.senate.gov where Sen. Marsha Blackburn is quoted as saying Dr. King was a “a fearless leader … and his work still inspires new generations of leaders,” and which offers: text and recordings from King’s “I Have a Dream” address; and a Capitol Hill tour request form to be completed on-line; and,

• mlkdaynashville.com is where the Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship (IMF) and the Nashville Community invited web surfers to view five virtual programs on Moving the Movement.

IMF’s Jan. 16 Youth Symposium included Dr. Sharon Gentry, Metro Nashville Public Schools director, who: said she was encouraged by students’ attendance at 9 a.m. on a Saturday; acknowledged their feeling of disenfranchisement; and asked them to “stay engaged … because your time is coming.”

During the 32nd Annual MLK Day Youth Symposium, participants said they are encouraged to see a woman of color with real power, looking forward to the abolition of the death penalty anticipated under the Biden Administration, favor reexamination of the Electoral College and voter suppression, a younger voting age, police reform, more money for Pell grants and, as one said, teachers being paid like football players.

Meanwhile, Gallatin’s Citizen of the Year, James Story, a COVID-19 survivor, was named grand marshall of the Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Day Car Procession from City Hall to Gallatin High School where Pastor Derrick Jackson of First Baptist Church, East Winchester Street, spoke to participants who stayed in their vehicles to listen on car radios, according to Theresa Dowell-Fuqua of the Sumner County Branch of the NAACP.

Virtually all American politicians pay homage to King’s birth which was Jan. 15, 1929.

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis encouraged everyone to recall King’s “prescient words delivered in Memphis the night before he was killed: ‘We have an opportunity to make America a better nation.’”

King would have turned 92 this past Friday.