Atlanta Police Officers Charged in Rashard Brooks Shooting

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, accused of felony murder in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks, has turned himself in. Officer Devin Brosnan, who is also facing charges, arrived at the Fulton County jail shortly before 11 a.m. ET Thursday. Rolfe has been fired and is facing charges including felony murder and aggravated assault. If convicted of felony murder, Rolfe could face the death penalty, prosecutors said. Rosnan is facing two charges of violations of oath and a charge of aggravated assault for allegedly standing on Brooks’ shoulder after he was shot by Rolfe, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said. The deadly shooting unfolded last Friday in a Wendy’s parking lot. Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, was running away when he was shot by Rolfe, and at that time, Brooks “did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious physical injury,” Howard said Wednesday.