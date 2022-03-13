National—Black Churches 4 Digital Equity will hold a panel on March 14, 2022 at 7-8 PM ET.

Long before the pandemic highlighted and expanded the gulf in internet access between served and unserved or underserved communities, churches diligently worked to identify the need to connect members of their communities to the internet and sought to provide that connection.

For instance, churches have long provided educational opportunities for adults, and with the advent of the digital era, they quickly realized that computers were necessary to serve this goal. Indeed, churches were among the vanguard in establishing community-directed computer labs for parishioners and members of the public.

They are also now needed to ensure racial and ethnic communities are connected to the internet and have integrated it into their daily lives.

Black Churches 4 Digital Equity builds a movement of Black church leaders advocating for digital equity and how their communities can get connected with the Affordable Connectivity Program, Emergency Connectivity Fund, and low-cost internet options.

Please join us on for our panel on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 7-8 PM ET on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/MMTCOnline

Panel Topic: Black Churches Leading Digital Equity Conversations

Invited Panelists:

**Moderator: Dr. Nicol Turner Lee, Brookings Institute

**Rev. Dr. Renita Weems, Ray of Hope Community Church

**Pastor William Lamar, Metropolitan AME Church

**Rev. Dr. Leslie Callahan, Woman Preach

**Scott Woods, Director, Office of Minority Broadband Initiatives The National Telecommunications and Information Administration