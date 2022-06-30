By Alison Decker

NASHVILLE, TN — Tight End University (TEU) partnered with Bridgestone last week for the Driving Great Futures initiative and celebrated $450,000 raised for Club youth and families in their second year returning to Nashville.

TEU has previously partnered with Bridgestone to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America and share ideas that make an impact in their communities.

The partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America has made out-of-school programming more accessible to Club youth and their families.

On Thursday, June 23 TEU players conducted activities and workshops with children from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt University at the John Rich Football Practice Complex fields.

Speakers at the ceremony included TEU founders Greg Olsen, George Kittle and Travis Kelse.

Marko Ibrahim, President of Bridgestone Retail Operations, and Tony Orr, regional development officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, spoke.

At the event, Bridgestone announced it is making a $450,000 donation to local Boys & Girls Clubs. TEU also announced their players and fans raised an additional $131,000 for Clubs in NFL markets across the country. Dawson Knox, Tight End playing for the Buffalo Bills, was the top TEU fundraiser during the campaign and received an additional $100,000 donation fromBridgestone and TEU for his hometown Boys & Girls Club. All counted, Bridgestone and TEU donated a combined $681,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide. Jim Clark, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, said, “Not only has this partnership made Clubs more accessible to youth, but these efforts have strengthened our organization’s mission to help kids and teens realize their full potential.”

Donations for the organization are accepted at more than 2,200 retailers across the U.S. More about Boys & Girls Clubs of America and future events are listed at their website, bgca.org.