Cecily Tyson Receives Career Peabody Award

By Ron Wynn

NASHVILLE, TN — One of America’s finest performers has just won another honor. Though the full list of Peabody award winners had not been announced at press time, it was publicly revealed Monday that Cecily Tyson would be receiving a prestigious Peabody career achievement award. The Peabody Awards praised her for “transforming how African Americans are considered on and off screen,” and called her “a foundational figure in the advancement of meaningful programming and social change through her performances.”

Tyson has previously won three Emmys, a Tony, a Kennedy Center Honor, and an honorary Oscar, as well as an Oscar nomination for her role in the 1972 film “Sounder.” Peabody executive director Jeffrey P. Jones added “Cecily Tyson’s uncompromising commitment to using her craft to address the big issues of her time – gender equality, racial and social justice, equity and inclusion – places her in rare company. And she did so when speaking up and speaking out invited stigma, isolation and retribution. She was a seminal figure of her time, and ahead of her time.”

The Peabody board of jurors added in a statement, “with her award-winning performances, Tyson has taught us to champion a world of possibility for social justice, creativity, vitality. and joy. Through her career, she has demonstrated the importance of imagining human freedom, the power of struggle, the grace of sacrifice, and the importance of witnessing in a nation desperate to reckon with itself. Her powerful command of her craft and her lifelong dedication to make work that entertains and challenges helps us find our ethical and moral bearings, inviting us to ponder the qualities that make her an ethical and moral life.”

Tyson was honored in a video released online. It thanked her for “not just paving the way for me and every other black woman who dared to have a career in entertainment, but being the way—standing for the truth in your art in all ways. And allowing us to be lifted by the light of your illustrious life.” Along with Oprah Winfrey, others who participated in the video tribute included Regina King, Katie Couric and Viola Davis. This year’s awards ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cecily Tyson’s TV and film career spans 23 programs and series dating back to 1951. They include roles in such shows as “East Side/West Side,” “Gunsmoke,” “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” “Roots,” “A Lesson Before Dying,” “The Trip to Bountiful,” “House of Cards,” “How to Get Away With Murder” and “Madam Secretary.”