NASHVILLE, TN — Comcast has announced that it has increased speeds for its most popular Xfinity Internet tiers, providing an extra boost for thousands of customers across its Middle Tennessee markets.

The following upgrades are now live at no additional cost to customers:

Performance Starter upload speeds doubled to 50/10 Mbps.

Performance Select upload speeds doubled to 100/10 Mbps.

Performance Pro+ speeds increased from 200/5 Mbps to 300/10 Mbps.

Blast Pro+ speeds increased from 400/10 Mbps to 600/20 Mbps.

Extreme Pro+ speeds increased from 800/15 Mbps to 900/20 Mbps.

Gigabit Pro speeds increased from 2/2 Gbps to 3/3 Gbps symmetrical nationwide.

“Faster speeds will give our customers added capacity to power all their connected devices, in addition to the cybersecurity protection, in-home Wi-Fi controls, and wall-to-wall Wi-Fi coverage Comcast already provides,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional SVP.

In addition to delivering the fastest speeds, Comcast provides Xfinity Internet customers:

Wi-Fi coverage –Wi-Fi coverage with the xFi Advanced Gateway that is WiFi 6-capable and can deliver speeds faster than a gig, and xFi Pods, which together creates a mesh network that reaches every corner of the home.

Control of connected devices – Using the Xfinity app, customers who lease an xFi Gateway have total control of their home network; can manage device access, set parental controls, and pause Wi-Fi.

Advanced cybersecurity protection – xFi Advanced Security helps to protect all connected devices at the gateway level from malware and other cyber security threats.

The nation’s largest Wi-Fi network – Access to more than 20 million hotspots across the country is free to Xfinity customers; three times more than any other provider.

4K streaming device with voice search – Xfinity Flex, a 4K streaming device with a voice remote to seamlessly watch and search for content from the Xfinity Stream app, Peacock, Netflix, Hulu, Prime, and other popular streaming services.

Xfinity Mobile – Xfinity Internet customers can get Xfinity Mobile, which combines the nation’s best 5G network with the power to auto-connect to millions of hotspots across the country.

Peacock Premium and thousands of hours of free content – Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, delivers originals, libraries of hit TV shows like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” plus films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood’s biggest studios.

Xfinity Internet service is delivered using Comcast’s existing network architecture and the connections that are already in most customers’ homes – no digging up streets, sidewalks or yards required.

Over the last decade, Comcast has invested nearly $30 billion nationally to build an expansive, fiber-dense network comprised of 191,000 route miles that carries an immense amount of traffic and demonstrated extraordinary performance throughout the pandemic.

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, Peacock, NBC News, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia.

Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.